Awfis launches 30,221 sq. ft. premium facility in GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Awfis announced the launch of its new centre in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar. Awfis is the only flexible space provider in a Grade-A development offering a gamut of services under one brand. This new centre offers 30,221 sq. ft. built-up area in one of India's most prominent financial and technology hubs. With this addition, the company is now offering a total of approx. 83,500 sq. ft. built-up area in Ahmedabad.

This premium facility, Awfis Gold centre is located on the 26th floor in Gift One Tower-GIFT City, Gandhinagar designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern businesses, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and flexible workspace solutions.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

