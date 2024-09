Bondada Engineering announced that its subsidiary, Bondada Green Engineering (BGEPL) has received work orders from Bharti Airtel for Rs 10.20 crore for supply of 8 Mtr Height pole Wt 82kg including Plate, Bracket, Cross Section for Cable GBPA for GI Poles and supply of 6 Mtr Height GI pole Wt 60kg (Hot Dipped Galvanised) without Base GBPA FOR GI Poles.

