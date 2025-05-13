AWFIS Space Solutions onboards three global organizations at its workspaces in Hyderabad

AWFIS Space Solutionstoday announced the successful onboarding of three prominent global organizations at its premium centres in Hyderabad. The company has welcomed two Global Capability Centres (GCCs) at its flagship luxury workspace, Elite by Awfis, and a renowned global consulting firm at Awfis Gold. The new clients include Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence and social analytics, and ABC Fitness, a pioneer in fitness technology solutions, both establishing their GCCs at Elite by Awfis. Additionally, Zinnov, a leading global management consulting firm, has joined the Awfis community at its premium Gold Centre in Hyderabad.

Awfis has been entrusted with responsibility of designing, building, and managing the office spaces for these prestigious clients. The company's expertise in creating tailored workspace solutions has been a key factor in securing these partnerships. Elite by Awfis offers an uber-luxury workspace experience, featuring state-of-the-art amenities, bespoke design elements, and premium services. Similarly, Awfis Gold stands as a testament to premium workspace solutions built to the highest standards with timeless designs. Both centres are strategically located in premium business districts within Grade A developments, offering convenient access to social and public infrastructure.

From a top cloud-based software provider for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance sector to a leading IT consulting firm, large corporates, GCCs, and MNCs collectively make up 63% of Awfis' client base. Elite by Awfis is also set to expand its premium workspace offerings to other key cities. In Bengaluru, two upcoming centres are slated to launch at Manyata Tech Park and Venus Block in Prestige Technology Park. Additionally, the brand is gearing up for further expansion in Mumbai & Delhi.

