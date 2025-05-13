CARE Ratings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tanla Platforms Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd and Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 May 2025.

CARE Ratings Ltd soared 11.03% to Rs 1491 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 36832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4023 shares in the past one month.

Tanla Platforms Ltd surged 9.55% to Rs 542. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd spiked 7.51% to Rs 57.13. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd gained 7.21% to Rs 1682.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup exploded 6.77% to Rs 102.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39179 shares in the past one month.

