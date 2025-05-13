Zaggle Prepaid gains after Q4 PAT jumps 67% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services advanced 2.65% to Rs 376.30 after the company's standalone net profit climbed 66.8% to Rs 31.96 crore on a 50.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 411.45 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 62.2% YoY to Rs 42.11 crore in Q4 FY25.

Reported EBITDA stood at Rs 36.65 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 34.6% as compared with Rs 27.22 crore posted in same quarter last year. Reported EBITDA margin reduced to 8.9% in Q4 FY25 as against 10% in Q4 FY24.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit surged 98.7% to Rs 87.48 crore on a 68% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,302.65 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company said that total ESOP expenses in FY26 are expected to be approximately Rs 9 -10 crore.

Raj P Narayanam, founder and executive chairman, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, said, This year has been exceptional with our highest yearly performance ever. FY25 revenues have surpassed our guidance, crossing the Rs 1,300 crore mark and achieving a 68.0% year-on-year growth. Also, our PAT at Rs 87.48 crore was almost double that of last year. This combination of high growth and strong profitability is a clear sign of the longevity of our business model and discipline in execution.

This year has been a year of strategic execution, with a few strategic investments and product innovations that align with our long-term goal of growing our umbrella of offerings to meet the expansive needs of our customers. This ever-evolving portfolio positions us well in this dynamic world.

Innovation remains a cornerstone of our success, and we are continuously focusing on deploying emerging AI technologies to fundamentally reshape the way we engage with our customers and users. Building on our strong performance, we project our organic FY26 topline growth to range between 35-40%. As we continue to scale, we remain focused on driving margin expansion through increased operating leverage, operational efficiencies, and cross-sell opportunities.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest number of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.

