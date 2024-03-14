Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1075.2, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 30.48% in last one year as compared to a 30.55% rally in NIFTY and a 20.46% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1075.2, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 22156.65. The Sensex is at 73202.53, up 0.61%.Axis Bank Ltd has added around 0.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46981.3, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

