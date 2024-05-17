Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank Ltd Slips 0.88%

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd fell 0.88% today to trade at Rs 1130.1. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.2% to quote at 54692.15. The index is up 1.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.39% and IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 0.24% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 10.17 % over last one year compared to the 19.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Axis Bank Ltd has added 7.34% over last one month compared to 1.73% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 1.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4035 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.81 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1182.8 on 30 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 909.45 on 19 May 2023.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

