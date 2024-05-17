Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemplast Sanmar signs LoI for manufacture of new pipeline of Active Ingredient

Chemplast Sanmar signs LoI for manufacture of new pipeline of Active Ingredient

May 17 2024
The Custom Manufactured Chemicals Division of Chemplast Sanmar has recently signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with a global agrochemical innovator to manufacture an advanced intermediate for a new pipeline Active Ingredient (AI). The LoI covers a period of 5 years. Commercial supplies are expected to start from CY2025. This will be manufactured in the Phase 2 of its new multi-purpose production block which is on track for commissioning in Q1 FY '25.

Commenting on this, Dr Krishna Kumar Rangachari, Deputy Managing Director, Chemplast Sanmar, said Today, we are pleased to announce that we have signed another LoI for the supply of an advanced intermediate for a new pipeline AI. This is the 4th LoI we have signed since we commenced on our expansion journey in this division. This development further reiterates our customers' confidence in Chemplast Sanmar's wide range of chemical process and R&D capabilities and is a validation of our focused strategy to deliver specialised molecules at scale to our customers from a world-class manufacturing facility. This win is the outcome of the hard work and perseverance of our talented team of chemists and engineers and is also a reflection of our commitment to grow this business.

May 17 2024

