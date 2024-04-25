Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit declines 70.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit declines 70.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.70% to Rs 177.96 crore

Net profit of Agro Tech Foods declined 70.52% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 177.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.97% to Rs 10.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.60% to Rs 758.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 847.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales177.96201.53 -12 758.08847.97 -11 OPM %2.936.54 -4.515.34 - PBDT4.7812.24 -61 32.7942.29 -22 PBT-0.486.72 PL 11.6320.38 -43 NP1.485.02 -71 10.4115.08 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Agro Tech Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

FMCG stocks slide

FMCG shares fall

Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

FMCG stocks edge lower

Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire Noida-based PureSoftware Technologies

Rites inks MoU with Damodar Valley Crop

Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 58.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 17.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 46.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story