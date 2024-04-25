Syngene International consolidated net profit rises 5.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.79% to Rs 916.90 crore

Net profit of Syngene International rose 5.54% to Rs 188.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.79% to Rs 916.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 994.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.82% to Rs 510.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 464.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 3488.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3192.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

