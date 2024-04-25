Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syngene International consolidated net profit rises 5.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Syngene International consolidated net profit rises 5.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 7.79% to Rs 916.90 crore

Net profit of Syngene International rose 5.54% to Rs 188.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.79% to Rs 916.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 994.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.82% to Rs 510.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 464.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 3488.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3192.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales916.90994.40 -8 3488.603192.90 9 OPM %34.5631.59 -29.0829.26 - PBDT320.10326.50 -2 1057.80960.10 10 PBT209.00230.90 -9 631.90593.60 6 NP188.60178.70 6 510.00464.40 10

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

