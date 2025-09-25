Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES receives Bombardier Diamond Supplier Award for 5th consecutive year

AXISCADES receives Bombardier Diamond Supplier Award for 5th consecutive year

Image
Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
AXISCADES Technologies has been awarded the prestigious Bombardier Diamond Supplier recognition for the fifth consecutive year in the Indirect Goods and Services (IGS) - Engineering Services category.

The award was presented at a ceremony held on 15th September in Montreal, Canada, and it represents the highest level of recognition for operational performance (in the areas of quality and delivery) and competitiveness levels needed to qualify for Bombardier Diamond Supplier status among the global suppliers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Atlanta Electricals IPO ends with subscription of 70.63 times

Thomas Cook partners with Blinkit for doorstep delivery of its forex cards in minutes

Stage is set for a sustained pick-up in consumption demand in H2 and for a virtuous cycle of higher investments: RBI Bulletin

Indian Rupee extends recovery from record lows

Indices trades sideways; breath strong

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story