AXISCADES receives Bombardier Diamond Supplier Award for 5th consecutive year

AXISCADES Technologies has been awarded the prestigious Bombardier Diamond Supplier recognition for the fifth consecutive year in the Indirect Goods and Services (IGS) - Engineering Services category.

The award was presented at a ceremony held on 15th September in Montreal, Canada, and it represents the highest level of recognition for operational performance (in the areas of quality and delivery) and competitiveness levels needed to qualify for Bombardier Diamond Supplier status among the global suppliers.

