Thomas Cook partners with Blinkit for doorstep delivery of its forex cards in minutes

Thomas Cook (India) has announced a first-mover initiative in India's foreign exchange sector, introducing forex retail as a dedicated service on Blinkit, a quick commerce company. This innovative collaboration empowers travellers with swift, convenient access to foreign exchange services - with doorstep delivery of Thomas Cook forex cards in minutes. The initiative extends across Thomas Cook's Borderless Travel Card (for leisure travellers) and Study Buddy (for students). This new category is currently available in three major metros: Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, in a phased-wise roll-out planned to extend to key source markets in India.

This strategic partnership reflects Thomas Cook India's response to a clear market shift: Indian consumers increasingly expect speed, convenience and digital-first experienceseven in traditionally complex categories like foreign exchange. Quick commerce has emerged as one of the fastest-growing retail channels in the country. A recent study reiterates the exponential growth curve surging from $300 million in 2022 to $7.1 billion in FY25a staggering 24-fold increase in just three yearsand projected at $35 billion by 2030. Thomas Cook India's move to integrate its foreign exchange expertise with Blinkit's rapid delivery model reflects its quick pivot to leverage this growing opportunity and bring agility and ease of access to a category seen as complex and time-consuming.