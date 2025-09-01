Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axiscades Tech gains on bagging Rs 150-cr defence order for Su-30MKI Upgrade

Axiscades Tech gains on bagging Rs 150-cr defence order for Su-30MKI Upgrade

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Axiscades Technologies advanced 2.64% to Rs 1,277.20 after announcing that its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions, has secured a major order worth Rs 150 crore related to the Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI "Super-30" modernization program.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that Mistral Solutions has received a development contract from the Combat Aircraft System Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC) for the design and development of 10 Electronic Control Units (ECUs) for the cooling system of the upgraded Su-30MKI aircraft. This order pertains to prototype development and is expected to be followed by a production order for an estimated 600 units, with a total value of approximately Rs 150 crore over a period of five years.

The company further clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not fall under the category of related party transactions.

Commenting on the win, C. Manikandan, the CEO of Mistral Solutions, a subsidiary of AXISCADES, said, We are proud and excited to be a part of one of the DRDOs/IAFs most important modernization programs. This order reflects AXISCADES ability to design and deliver advanced indigenous technologies tailored to evolving combat requirements.

AXISCADES Technologies is a leading, end-to-end technology, product and solutions provider aiding the creation of innovative, sustainable, and safer products worldwide in the aerospace, defence and ESAI domains.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.6% to Rs 20.75 crore on 9% increase in net sales to Rs 243.71 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

