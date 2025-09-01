Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; IT shares climb

The domestic equity benchmarks sustained their upward momentum in the morning trade, amid strong GDP numbers. The Nifty traded above the 24,500 level, reflecting positive investor sentiment.

IT shares rallied after witnessing selling pressure for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 260.65 points or 0.33% to 80,060.63. The Nifty 50 index added 84.85 points or 0.35% to 24,510.05.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.88% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.95%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,700 shares rose and 1,103 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT advanced 1.31% to 35,641.20. The index fell 1% in past three trading sessions. Mphasis (up 1.94%), Infosys (up 1.88%), Coforge (up 1.56%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.49%) and Tech Mahindra (up 1.26%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Persistent Systems (up 1.11%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1%), Wipro (up 0.7%), HCL Technologies (up 0.46%) and LTIMindtree (up 0.2%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Bajaj Auto rose 0.76%. The auto maker has reported 5% increase in total auto sales for August 2025, selling 4.17 lakh units as against 3.97 lakh units sold in August 2024.