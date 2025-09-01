Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; IT shares climb

IT shares rallied after witnessing selling pressure for three consecutive trading sessions.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 260.65 points or 0.33% to 80,060.63. The Nifty 50 index added 84.85 points or 0.35% to 24,510.05.
The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.88% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.95%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,700 shares rose and 1,103 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT advanced 1.31% to 35,641.20. The index fell 1% in past three trading sessions.
Mphasis (up 1.94%), Infosys (up 1.88%), Coforge (up 1.56%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.49%) and Tech Mahindra (up 1.26%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Persistent Systems (up 1.11%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1%), Wipro (up 0.7%), HCL Technologies (up 0.46%) and LTIMindtree (up 0.2%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Bajaj Auto rose 0.76%. The auto maker has reported 5% increase in total auto sales for August 2025, selling 4.17 lakh units as against 3.97 lakh units sold in August 2024.
Neogen Chemicals advanced 3.78% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Neogen Ionics (NIL) has entered into a joint venture agreement (JVA) with Morita Investment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app