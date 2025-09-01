US dollar index speculators slightly increase net short position

US dollar index speculators slightly increased their net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 6105 contracts in the data reported through August 26, 2025, showing a marginal increase of 117 net positions compared to the previous week. The net speculative shorts are at their highest in around four and half years.

