US dollar index speculators slightly increase net short position

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
US dollar index speculators slightly increased their net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 6105 contracts in the data reported through August 26, 2025, showing a marginal increase of 117 net positions compared to the previous week. The net speculative shorts are at their highest in around four and half years.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

