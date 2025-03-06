Axiscades Tech hits the roof after arm joins hands with Altera

Axiscades Technologies hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 776.85 after the company's subsidiary, Mistral Solutions Private announced a strategic partnership with Altera (an Intel Company) to accelerate defense technology innovation.

This collaboration aims to leverage Altera Agilex 9 Direct RF FPGA technology to drive next-generation innovations in defense and aerospace industries.

Mistral launched its state-of-the-art 3U VPX SOSA aligned processing cards built around the Altera Agilex 9 Direct RF FPGA, designed for rugged mission-critical environments.

Mistral also unveiled its technology roadmap, which includes a pipeline of advanced products leveraging Altera Agilex 9 Direct RF FPGAs for mission-critical applications. These upcoming products are set to enhance electronic warfare (EW) systems, radar and signal intelligence (SIGINT), high-end test and measurement equipment, 5G/6G wireless communication infrastructure, and space and aerospace signal processing among others.

D Murali Krishnan, CEO, Mistral Solutions, stated: We are excited to join hands with Altera in accelerating defense technology innovation. This strategic collaboration will empower defense programs with high-performance computing, enabling real-time data processing and ultra-low latency communication. By integrating Altera Agilex 9 Direct RF FPGA technology into our solutions, we are set to revolutionize mission-critical applications with unparalleled processing power and efficiency.

Axiscades Technologies provides engineering design services and has been serving various verticals, viz. aerospace, defense, heavy engineering, automobile and industrial products.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 99.3% to Rs 14.81 crore on 18.4% increase in net sales to Rs 274.15 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

