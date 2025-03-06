Capitalnumbers Infotech hits the roof after inking strategic MOU with Myren Inc

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Capitalnumbers Infotech hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 185.50 after the company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Myren Inc, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025.

The signing of the MOU marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to driving innovation in AI-driven mobility and safety solutions.

The company mentioned that Myren Inc.'s extensive expertise in mobility and road safety solutions, combined with Capital Numbers' strength in AI-powered software development, would enable the collaboration to pioneer cutting-edge innovations. It was also highlighted that the partnership would focus on enhancing road safety through AI-driven crash detection technology, improving emergency response via eCall platforms and intelligent accident management systems, and transforming smart mobility solutions by integrating advanced AI applications.

This collaboration further underscores the company's commitment to leveraging technology for real-world impact, with a focus on safer roads, more efficient emergency management, and enhanced driver safety through AI-powered solutions.

The company stated that it would remain focused on fostering high-impact collaborations that align with its long-term growth strategy and technology-driven vision. It anticipates that this partnership will strengthen its position in the AI and mobility ecosystem, generating substantial value for its stakeholders and investors.

Mukul Gupta, the CEO of Capitalnumbers, said, Road safety and mobility are critical challenges of our time, and technology has the potential to drive real change. This MOU is just the beginning. We look forward to collaborating, innovating, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that will set new standards in AI-driven mobility.

Capitalnumbers Infotech is one of the leading companies in terms of digital consulting and IT engineering by providing software development solutions to enterprises and startups worldwide. It also offers technological progress and services like digital engineering, data analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), cloud engineering, UI/UX design, and advanced technologies such as blockchain and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR).

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 49.8% to Rs 25.99 crore on 6% rise in revenue from operations of Rs 98.17 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Capital Numbers Infotech listed on the bourses on 27 January 2025. The scrip was listed at Rs 274, exhibiting a premium of 4.18% to the issue price.

As of 06 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 453.12 crore on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

