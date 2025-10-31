AXISCADES Technologies signs MoU with Cilas S.A.

To jointly promote advanced Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) technologies to Indian Forces

AXISCADES Technologies and Cilas S.A., the French expert in lasers for high-value fields, have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly promote advanced Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) technologies to the Indian Forces. At the heart of this partnership is the introduction of Cilas' cutting-edge high-energy laser weapon system, Helma-P, through close cooperation and a robust working relationship.

Under the terms of the MoU, AXISCADES will design the overall system architecture tailored to the specific requirements of the Indian Army. Both partners will focus on the co development and integration of a vehicle-mounted C-UAS solution, in which the powerful Helma-P laser will be seamlessly incorporated into AXISCADES' state-of-the-art command and control system.

Dr. Sampath Ravinarayanan, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of AXISCADES, commented, Cilas' Helma-P is recognized globally as one of the foremost hard-kill options, having successfully deployed in vital operations for NATO, during the Olympic games in Paris, and the French Navy. We are confident that such a proven, state-of-the-art solution is crucial for strengthening India's defense capabilities. In alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self reliance) initiative, we are committed to locally integrate the Cilas Helma-P solution in our indigenous C2 and onto an Indian platform. AXISCADES is also committed to localize the necessary maintenance equipment and take part into the manufacturing of Helma-P, in order to ensure its production and sustainability within India.