Poonawalla Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1010 cr

On private placement basis

Poonawalla Fincorp has approved allotment of 1,00,000 secured redeemable, rated, listed, fully paid-up non-convertible debentures of Rs 1,00,000/- each amounting to Rs 1000 crore through PFL NCD Series G2' STRPP I FY 2025-26 and 1,00,000 secured, redeemable, rated, listed, partly-paid non-convertible debentures of Rs 1,00,000/- each (Paid-up value of Rs 1,000/- per debenture) amounting to Rs 10 crore (1st Tranche) and Balance Subscription Payment - Mechanism is mentioned in Key Information Document through PFL NCD Series G3' STRPP II FY 2025-26 aggregating to Rs 1010 crore through private placement.

