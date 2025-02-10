AXISCADES to establish CoE for test benches dedicated to MBDA

MBDA and AXISCADES have announced a strategic engagement to establish a Centre of Excellence (COE) for Test Benches in Bangalore. The COE will enable MBDA to establish a reliable platform to roll its Make In India initiatives.

AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies (AXISCADES) has undertaken built-tospec and built-to-print assignments on Test Benches for MBDA since 2018. AXISCADES has delivered multiple generations of Test Solutions towards MBDA's MICA Missiles and Missile Launchers. For the past ten years, AXISCADES has been engaged with MBDA as prime Indian Offset Partner.

AXISCADES has established the required infrastructure, tools, processes, resources and the industrial eco-system and is performing the activities in compliance with DPP 2016 which in turn has enabled MBDA to deliver the offset obligations, year on year, diligently.

Taking the relationship to the next level, AXISCADES is now establishing a Centre of Excellence for Test Benches dedicated to MBDA. This COE will cater to the global Test Solution needs of MBDA including but not limited to MICA but also other Missiles and platforms.

The COE will be set up at AXISCADES's new premises coming up at Aerospace Park near Bangalore's Kempe Gowda International Airport. The premises will host a state-of-the-art Test Bench laboratory, equipment, instruments, stores, tools along with skilled/trained resources. The COE is spread across 42,000 sq.ft. single floor plate and will be able to undertake simultaneous activities on design & development and production of multiple test benches in parallel to meet the global requirements on schedule, quality, scale and cost optimization.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News