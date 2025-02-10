Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BHEL-Hitachi Energy India secures transmission project from Adani Energy Solutions

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received an LOI from Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission (SPV under M/s Adani Energy Solutions) for BF800 HVDC Project.

Letter of Intent is received from Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission, by the Consortium of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Hitachi Energy India (HEIL) to design and execute the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link along with associated AC substations to transmit renewable energy from Bhadla III (Rajasthan) and Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) and shall be subject to the Contract to be executed at a later date.

The project entails establishment of 2 Nos. HVDC LCC terminal station of 6000 MW at Bhadla (Rajasthan) and Fatehpur (UP), + 800 kV HVDC LCC terminal station (4X1500 MW) from Bhadla III and Fatehpur along with associated AC substations.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

