Paytm partners with Agoda

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
To offer travel and hotel bookings on Paytm app

One 97 Communications, which owns the brand Paytm, has partnered with digital travel platform Agoda, a brand of the world's leading travel provider of online travel, Booking Holdings, to offer hotel booking services on the Paytm app. This partnership expands Paytm Travel's offerings to hotel bookingsalongside flights, buses, and trainsby enabling users to access Agoda's wide range of accommodation options across Indian and global destinations, along with exclusive deals and a seamless booking experience.

Leveraging Agoda's extensive selection of accommodations, Paytm Travel has integrated hotel booking services, allowing travelers to seamlessly browse and book stays. This integration reinforces Paytm Travel's position as a comprehensive solution for travel needs. The partnership empowers travelers with streamlined itinerary management and provides cost-effective travel solutions, catering to the needs of frequent travelers and businesses seeking efficient travel planning

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

