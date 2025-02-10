Stock Alert: Eicher Motors, LIC, Goldiam Intl, Oil India, Fortis Healthcare

Manappuram Finance shares are banned from trading in F&O on 10 February 2025.

Earnings today:

Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Ashoka Buildcon, Avanti Feeds, Bata India, Crisil, EIH Associated Hotels, Elgi Equipments, Electronics Mart India, Engineers India, ESAB India, Escorts Kubota, Eureka Forbes, Force Motors, Galaxy Surfactants, Garware Technical Fibres, Genus Power Infra, Gillette India, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, HBL Engineering, HLE Glascoat, Honda India Power Product will declare their earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported 17.1% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 11,056.47 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 9,444.42 crore in Q3 FY24. Net premium fell 8.7% to Rs 1,06,891.48 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,17,016.93 crore in Q3 FY24.

Oil Indias standalone net profit declined 22.88% to Rs 1,221.80 crore on 1.58% slide in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 5,239.58 crore in Q3 FY25 over in Q3 FY24.

Shipping Corporation of India reported 43.8% decline in consolidated net profit of Rs 75.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 134.35 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 1.9% YoY to Rs 1,315.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Fortis Healthcare reported 84.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 247.90 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 134.67 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 14.8% YoY to Rs 1928.26 crore in Q3 FY25.

Va Tech Wabags consolidated net profit jumped 11.6% to Rs 70.20 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 62.90 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 15.1% YoY to Rs 811 crore in Q3 FY25.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services reported 29.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.75 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales jumped 68.9% YoY to Rs 336.89 crore in Q3 FY25.

Goldiam International's consolidated net profit jumped 53.2% to Rs 49.73 crore on 36.6% increase in net sales to Rs 279.63 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

