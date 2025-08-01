Aye Finance standalone net profit declines 49.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 406.96 crore

Net profit of Aye Finance declined 49.80% to Rs 30.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 406.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 335.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.406.96335.4440.0953.3345.9985.9740.8981.4730.5960.94

