Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 58.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions rose 58.70% to Rs 151.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.62% to Rs 740.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 640.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.740.10640.0932.1227.03222.79150.59194.88122.34151.5495.49

