Azad Engg rises on inking deal with Rolls-Royce, London

Azad Engineering gained 2.56% to Rs 1,511.25 after it signed pact with Rolls- Royce PLC, London- United Kingdom to produce civil aircraft engine components in India.

Under the agreement, the firm will produce civil aircraft engine components to supply on a long-term basis super critical complex machined parts for a period of life of the engine program.

Azad Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged and machined components for clean energy, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and standalone power supply (SPS) as required by OEMs with its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 42.3% to Rs 23.92 crore on a 35% increase in net sales to Rs 120.48 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

