Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pavna Industries Ltd, Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd and Diffusion Engineers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 February 2025.

Pavna Industries Ltd, Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd and Diffusion Engineers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 February 2025.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd soared 17.31% to Rs 283.9 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 76860 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1514 shares in the past one month.

Pavna Industries Ltd surged 16.64% to Rs 536. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1608 shares in the past one month.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 15.82% to Rs 637.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94801 shares in the past one month.

VRL Logistics Ltd jumped 14.39% to Rs 533.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4794 shares in the past one month.

Diffusion Engineers Ltd added 13.60% to Rs 332.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99317 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8168 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News