Data Patterns (India) slides as Q3 PAT decline 12% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Data Patterns (India) slipped 2.77% to Rs 1,970 after the company's standalone net profit fell 12.4% to Rs 44.66 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 50.97 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The companys revenue from operations declined 16.1% YoY to Rs 117.04 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 58.75 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 10.6% from Rs 65.72 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The operational EBITDA declined by 10% to Rs 54.03 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 60.04 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

As of April 1, 2024, the order book was valued at Rs 1,083.07 crore. With the inclusion of negotiated orders converted into firm orders, the total order book will amount to Rs 1,184.14 crore.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 2.6% to Rs 107.73 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 110.59 crore in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 7.5% YoY to Rs 312.14 crore in 9M FY25.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman & managing director, Data Patterns (India), said, We are pleased to report healthy and improved margins for the 9 months of FY 2024-25 driven by our continued focus on operational efficiency and more favourable product mix. Revenue for the quarter was impacted due to delay in receipt of order and also deferment of delivery of completed products by a customer. We are, however, committed to continue our trajectory maintaining healthy revenue growth and profitability.

Data Patterns core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, and product prototypes, besides testing, validation, and verification. Its involvement has been across radars, electronic warfare suites, communications, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, COTS, and programs catering to Tejas light combat aircraft, light utility helicopters, BrahMos, and other communication & electronic intelligence systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News