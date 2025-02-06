Cummins India gains as Q3 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 514 cr; declares dividend of Rs 18/sh

Cummins India added 1.62% to Rs 2,966.60 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 12.98% to Rs 514 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 454.92 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 3,041.42 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a growth of 21.56% as against Rs 2,501.81 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 670.16 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 11.38% from Rs 601.65 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Domestic sales jumped 18% YoY to Rs 2,577 crore while exports grew by 43% YoY to Rs 464 crore during the period under review.

Shveta Arya, Managing Director, Cummins India, said: While inflation is easing in most countries, there is still uncertainty in different regions globally, leading to an overall subdued outlook. US policy is expected to have a significant impact on the global economy in the years ahead. Amidst the uncertainties in various global economies, the Indian economy is recovering well after slower growth in Q2 FY25.

GST collections continue to remain strong, indicating robust underlying trade activities, while other key economic indicators like IIP, PMI are pointing to a reasonable economic outlook for the year. Cummins India Limited continues to execute its profitable growth strategy and has recorded the highest quarterly revenue as a result of the robust demand across segments.

In its outlook, the company said it has a strong portfolio of CPCB IV+ emission norms-compliant products to meet customer demand across the entire product range. With the adoption of new generation emission norms, we remain cautiously optimistic about the demand outlook for the near-term and optimistic about the long-term growth prospects.

Regarding exports, the company continues to work closely with its trade partners to drive growth in respective end markets. With its diversified portfolio of products, the company remains optimistic about the recovery in export demand.

The company has access to the latest technology, a trusted brand, a wide range of incredible products, world-class manufacturing capabilities, best-in-class talent, and a customer-centric service organization with an extensive distribution and service network throughout the country and neighboring regions. The company is wellpositioned with a strong balance sheet and liquidity position to support profitable growth.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for the financial year 2024-2025. The record date fixed for the payment of the interim dividend is 14 February 2025. The date fixed for payment of dividends is on or before March 3, 2025.

Cummins India is a leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, and selling engines and allied activities.

