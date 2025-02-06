Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Fusion Finance Ltd and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2025.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Fusion Finance Ltd and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2025.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 7.88% to Rs 2148.8 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4008 shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd spiked 7.44% to Rs 351.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd surged 7.07% to Rs 42.71. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd rose 6.35% to Rs 185.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39721 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd gained 6.34% to Rs 678. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25140 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News