Azad Engineering signs new extended contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan

Azad Engineering signed a new long term contract and price agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan (MHI), valued at USD ($) 73.47 million (Rs 651 crore) for supply of highly engineered & complex rotating and stationary Airfoils for Advanced Gas & Thermal power turbine engines to meet their global demand in the power generation industry.

This contract is incremental to last signed contract on 03 November 2024.

This Phase 2 of the contract, is a robust step towards cementing our everlasting strategic relationship with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan (MHI) and with the addition of this agreement, the combined value of contract now stands at USD 156.36 million (Rs 1,387 crore).