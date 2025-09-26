Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Engineering signs new extended contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan

Azad Engineering signs new extended contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Azad Engineering signed a new long term contract and price agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan (MHI), valued at USD ($) 73.47 million (Rs 651 crore) for supply of highly engineered & complex rotating and stationary Airfoils for Advanced Gas & Thermal power turbine engines to meet their global demand in the power generation industry.

This contract is incremental to last signed contract on 03 November 2024.

This Phase 2 of the contract, is a robust step towards cementing our everlasting strategic relationship with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan (MHI) and with the addition of this agreement, the combined value of contract now stands at USD 156.36 million (Rs 1,387 crore).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Government to auction treasury bills worth Rs 2.47 lakh crore in quarter ending Dec-25

Japanese markets end sharply lower

Asian shares decline after Trump's pharma tariffs

Tata Motors rebounds after JLR clarifies on cyber incident

Hubtown Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story