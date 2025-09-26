Japanese markets end sharply lower

Japanese markets ended sharply lower, with pharma and chip-related shares pacing the declines. Data showed consumer prices in Tokyo grew less than expected in September, but analysts said the chance of a rate hike in October cannot be ruled out.

The Nikkei average fell 0.87 percent to 45,354.99 but the broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 3,187.02, reaching a record closing high.

Sumitomo Pharma and Chugai Pharmaceutical fell 3-5 percent while Lasertec and Sumco both plunged around 8 percent.

