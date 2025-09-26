Government to auction treasury bills worth Rs 2.47 lakh crore in quarter ending Dec-25

Ministry of Finance has released Calendar for Auction of Government of India Treasury Bills (For the Quarter ending December 2025) today. It showed that the Notified Amount for Auction of Treasury Bills is Rs 247000 crore in total, consisting of 91 days T bills (Rs 91000 crore), 182 days T bills (Rs 78000 crore) and 364 days T bills (Rs 78000 crore).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News