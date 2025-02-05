Azad Engineering wins order from Rolls- Royce PLC, London

To supply super critical complex machined parts for civil aircraft engine

Rolls- Royce PLC, London- United Kingdom inks deal with AZAD Engineering to produce CIVIL AIRCRAFT ENGINE components in AZAD, India to supply on a long term basis super critical complex machined parts for a period of life of the Engine Program.

This milestone agreement marks another new chapter of CIVIL AIRCRAFT ENGINE COMPONENTS in the collaboration between Azad Engineering and Rolls Royce, reinforcing both organizations' commitment to innovation, precision engineering, and excellence in Aerospace Manufacturing.

