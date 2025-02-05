Japanese markets end flat

Japanese stocks ended on a flat note as export-linked stocks advanced despite a stronger yen.

The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 38,831,48 after a choppy session. The broader Topix index settled 0.27 percent higher at 2,745.51.

Media technology conglomerate SoftBank Group advanced 1.5 percent. Toyota rallied 3.1 percent after raising its full year profit outlook. Nintendo gained 2.9 percent after announcing it has no plans to abandon its original Nintendo Switch console.

Honda Motor surged 8.2 percent while Nissan slumped 4.9 percent after reports that the management integration talks between the companies could be terminated.

The services sector in Japan continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 53.0.

That's up from 50.9 in December and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

