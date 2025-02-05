Welspun Michigan Engineers wins order of Rs 290.88 cr from BMC

Welspun Michigan Engineers (WMEL), formerly known as Michigan Engineers, a material subsidiary of Welspun Enterprises, has been awarded Work Order (WO) by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This WO pertains to Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract followed by 7 years of Operations & Maintenance (O&M) of Mogra Storm Water Pumping Station in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The contract value including GST and O&M is Rs. 290.88 crore.

This Project is to be executed within a period of 20 months (excluding monsoon), which will start after obtaining statutory permissions from MoEF, Mangrove Cell and High Court.

The outstanding order book of WMEL as on 31 January 2025 was Rs. 2,546 crore. This includes the Dharavi to Ghatkopar Tunnelling order (DGT Project) of Rs ~1,150 crore from Welspun Enterprises. With the addition of Mogra Storm Water Pumping Station order, the outstanding order book of WMEL will be ~ Rs. 2,791.76 crore (excluding GST). This order book consist of Rs. 124.75 crore of O&M.

