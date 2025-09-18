Azad inaugurates its lean manufacturing facility at Hyderabad

Azad Engineering has inaugurated exclusive lean manufacturing facility at its new plant in Tunikibollaram IP, Hyderabad. The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Siemens Energy's senior global leadership team. This facility will serve and support the supply of highly engineered and complex rotating and stationary Airfoils, critical components, subassemblies and assemblies for advanced Gas; Industrial and thermal power turbine engines, meeting Siemens Energy's global demand in the power generation and essential industries

