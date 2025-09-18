Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avenue Supermarts gains after foreign broker raises price target

Avenue Supermarts gains after foreign broker raises price target

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart retail chain, rose 1.01% to Rs 4,764 after a foreign brokerage maintained its "buy" rating and raised the price target to Rs 5,600 from Rs 5,050.

The brokerage described Avenue Supermarts as a "major compounder" in Indias consumption story and expects the company to enter a phase of significant rollout acceleration. It noted that DMart is strengthening its e-commerce business, while steady growth in Same Store Sales which rose in high single digits last year has eased concerns about competition from quick commerce players.

According to the brokerage, Avenue Supermarts stands to benefit from the nearly $60 billion organised grocery retail market. It projects that the slow and steady penetration of organised retail could allow DMart to grow structurally between 18% to 22% over the long term, supporting the stocks elevated valuations.

Mumbai-based Avenue Supermarts operates the DMart retail chain, a national supermarket network offering a wide range of home and personal products under one roof. Its stores focus on three key categories food, FMCG (non-foods), and general merchandise including apparel.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 0.11% to Rs 772.97 crore despite a 16.28% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 16,359.70 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Azad Engg rises after inauguration of exclusive Lean manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

XPRO India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Force Motors slips on profit booking after recent rally

Banco Products surges over 15% in two days: hits record high

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story