Bhatia Colour Chem jumps 24% in seven days

Bhatia Colour Chem surged 3.18% to Rs 391, extending gains for the seventh consecutive trading session.

Shares of Bhatia Colour Chem surged 23.97% in seven trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 315.40 on 9 September 2025.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 396.95 today. On the BSE, 0.46 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 0.43 lakh shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 22.53% as against the Sensex's 1.79% rise.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, rising 18.97% as against the Sensex's 1.58% jump.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 366.87% as against Sensex's 0.26% decrease. On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 88.42. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30. On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 317.15, 320.88, and 284.64, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term. Bhatia Colour Chem is engaged in the trading and manufacturing of textile chemicals and auxiliaries.