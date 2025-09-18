Cohance Lifesciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Force Motors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 September 2025.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd tumbled 5.85% to Rs 911.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23304 shares in the past one month.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd lost 5.05% to Rs 571.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month. DCM Shriram Ltd crashed 4.86% to Rs 1316.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13432 shares in the past one month. Gabriel India Ltd dropped 4.70% to Rs 1248.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43513 shares in the past one month.