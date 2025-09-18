Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC receives work order of Rs 442.79 cr

SEPC receives work order of Rs 442.79 cr

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
From Water Resources Department, Delhi

SEPC has received a work order for Jamaniyan to Kakrait Gangajal Uvah Irrigation Scheme from Generation, Water Resources Department, Delhi - 821307 for a total value of Rs. 442.79 crore under Kaimur district related to Pragati Yatra under Zamanian Pump Canal Division, Mohania.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

