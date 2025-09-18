Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad inaugurates its lean manufacturing facility at Tunikibollaram IP, Hyderabad

Azad inaugurates its lean manufacturing facility at Tunikibollaram IP, Hyderabad

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Azad Engineering has inaugurated exclusive lean manufacturing facility at its new plant in Tunikibollaram IP, Hyderabad. The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Siemens Energy's senior global leadership team. This facility will serve and support the supply of highly engineered and complex rotating and stationary Airfoils, critical components, subassemblies and assemblies for advanced Gas; Industrial and thermal power turbine engines, meeting Siemens Energy's global demand in the power generation and essential industries

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

