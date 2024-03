Azad Engineering has secured a Long Term Strategic Supplier Agreement [SSA) with Nuovo Pignone Srl, a company that is part of Baker Hughes' Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) business, headquartered in Florence, Italy, Europe. This SSA would translate to significant business value for 5 years and involves the supply of high-complex and critical components for the Oil & Gas sector.

