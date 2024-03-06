Thomas Cook (India) wins 'MICE Tour Operator of the Year - Outbound' award at SATTE

Thomas Cook (India) has been honoured with 'MICE Tour Operator of the Year - Outbound' award at SATTE. One of Asia's leading travel and tourism platform, SATTE provides a platform to industry players to conduct business, share knowledge and exchange ideas.

Thomas Cook's MICE Team was recognized for its stellar outbound delivery over the past year on mid to large Corporate MICE movements of 100 to over 2000 delegates/customers to a diversity of destinations including Iceland, Switzerland, France, Italy, Dubai, Denmark, Australia, Spain, Portugal, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Malaysia, Japan, Turkiye, Thailand, Africa and Kenya.

The Company built and leveraged strong partnerships and alliances to deliver distinctive experiences for its MICE corporates. Cutting edge experiences include setting up a special food truck near Iceland's Skafoss, a chocolate train experience in Switzerland, Ferrari drives on an exclusive circuit in Modena (the birthplace of Ferrari), regatta sailing in Barcelona, Harley-Davidson biking through Capetown, self-drives in a super car from Germany to Austria, and more

