Gravita expands capacity of its recycling unit in Tanzania

Gravita India announced that Gravita Tanzania, a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the company has increased capacity of its existing recycling unit situated at Tanzania. The existing capacity of said unit for battery recycling has been increased by 5,000 MTPA bringing the total capacity of battery recycling of this unit to 12,000 MTPA.

With this expansion the total capacity of Gravita Group has reached to 2,90,859 MTPA which is in line with company's target to reach 4,25,000 MTPA by FY 2026.

The production from said plant will cater to the needs of battery industry globally and support the establishment of a circular economy in the global recycling market.

The investment in the said capacity expansion is approx. Rs 3.33 Cr. which has been funded through internal accruals of the company.

