B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit rises 361.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.82% to Rs 41.89 crore

Net profit of B A G Films & Media rose 361.54% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 41.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.03% to Rs 6.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 135.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

41.8940.35135.96131.8624.115.0815.2516.349.270.7516.3613.208.35-0.5912.248.423.600.786.213.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News