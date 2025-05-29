Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit rises 361.54% in the March 2025 quarter

B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit rises 361.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.82% to Rs 41.89 crore

Net profit of B A G Films & Media rose 361.54% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 41.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.03% to Rs 6.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 135.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales41.8940.35 4 135.96131.86 3 OPM %24.115.08 -15.2516.34 - PBDT9.270.75 1136 16.3613.20 24 PBT8.35-0.59 LP 12.248.42 45 NP3.600.78 362 6.213.98 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KJMC Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 45.83% in the March 2025 quarter

BPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vama Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 1436.96% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story