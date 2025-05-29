Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 1436.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.31% to Rs 156.64 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 1436.96% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 156.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 734.15% to Rs 47.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 665.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 599.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

156.64153.10665.94599.9314.991.1211.443.5527.832.8083.8719.9819.73-5.2651.37-12.4514.140.9247.385.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News