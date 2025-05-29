BPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.82% to Rs 18.74 crore

Net loss of BPL reported to Rs 17.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.82% to Rs 18.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.33% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.96% to Rs 78.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

18.7416.1878.3666.439.283.0315.5121.3049.164.2968.6018.8648.563.7766.3116.87-17.660.310.0913.41

