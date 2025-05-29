Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vama Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vama Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 275.00% to Rs 4.35 crore

Net profit of Vama Industries reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 275.00% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1031.87% to Rs 64.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.351.16 275 64.295.68 1032 OPM %8.28-249.14 -2.75-58.98 - PBDT0.32-3.81 LP 1.74-4.93 LP PBT0.22-3.91 LP 1.35-5.18 LP NP0.67-2.51 LP 1.80-3.78 LP

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

