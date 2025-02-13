B A G Films & Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.20% to Rs 31.12 crore

Net profit of B A G Films & Media reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.20% to Rs 31.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

